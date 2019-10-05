Tiffany (Nastawa) Cardona, 37, formerly of Plains Township, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2019, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Tiffany was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 2000. She went on to continue her education, acquiring her nursing degree at Wilkes-Barre Area Vocational and Technical School. Her caring, compassionate and kind heart led her to a career in nursing at The Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania.

She ultimately decided to put her career on hold to be a stay-at-home mom. The love and devotion she had for her children was undeniable.

Survivng, along with her husband, Robert Cardona, are her daughters, Nevaeh and Mia; step-son Cole; mother Sharon Hresko; father Dennis Nastawa and wife Jacqueline; sister Nicole Pavlick and husband Mark; brother Shawn Nastawa and wife Sherisa; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery.

In memory of Tiffany, a savings fund has been set up for her children. Memorial contributions can be written to PSECU, P.O. Box 1701, Plains Township, PA 18705.