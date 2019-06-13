Tillie (Tatiana) Radzavitch

Service Information
Obituary
LARKSVILLE — Tillie (Tatiana) Radzavitch, of Larksville, died Friday, June 7, 2019, in River St. Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Katherine Shoplack Lukachik and was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Edwardsville. Tillie worked for both Duplan and Lesley Fay factories. For many years, she was active with the Larksville Lions club and enjoyed preparing their Holiday Fruit Baskets.

In addition to her parents, Tillie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Kabaab" Radzavitch, and sisters, Betty Morgans and Marian Koval.

She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Roberts, of Edwardsville, and Doris Amos, of Larksville, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. George Volkovinski officiating. Interment will follow in St. John Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Pringle.

Friends are invited to join the family from 9 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.
Published in Times Leader from June 13 to June 14, 2019
