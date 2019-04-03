HIGH POINT, N.C. — Tim Bray Sr., of High Point, N.C., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died Friday, March 29, 2019. Tim fervently loved his family and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed serving people cake and conversation at Sweet Talk, the local cake, coffee and ice cream shop he opened in Greensboro with his wife and uncle. When not doing that, Tim traveled throughout the state passionately teaching food safety as a Certified ServSafe Instructor/Proctor through his business, North Carolina Safety Solutions. He was quite the entrepreneur.

Born in Tunkhannock, son of Mary Lynn Kepic Weidner, he was a graduate of Coughlin High School. He then served his country in the U.S. Air Force, where he earned the Humanitarian Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and National Defense Service Medal. He was so very loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Tim never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife, Aimee Kay Bray; sons Timothy James Bray Jr. and Steven Michael Bray; and daughter Sarah Belle Bray. Also surviving is his mother, Mary Lynn Weidner and husband John Weidner, of Lake Ariel; and uncles Steven G. Kepic, of Dallas, Paul J. Kepic and his wife, Susan J. Kepic, of Southlake, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Shirley A. Kepic; his uncles, Peter M. Nanni Kepic and Cyril F. Kepic Jr.; and grandfather Cyril F. Kepic Sr.

A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, Dalton. Interment will be private with family.

Tim had a heart for helping others. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greensboro Urban Ministries at www.greensborourbanministry.org.