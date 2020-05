Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSTON — Timothy C. Connors Jr., 84, of Pittston, died May 1, 2020. Due to the current social guidelines and concern for community health there will not be a service at this time. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under care of Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



