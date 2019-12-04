SHAVERTOWN — Timothy Rodney Young, 65, of Shavertown, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at home, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Rodney and Pauline (Cleaver) Young.

Tim was a graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School, Pennsburg, Class of 1973. He also graduated from Wilkes University, with a bachelor of science degree in music education. Additionally, he earned a master of science degree from Marywood University in management information systems.

He was a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown.

After college Tim had the opportunity to play all woodwind instruments for productions of "West Side Story" and "Man of La Mancha," in Switzerland and Belgium.

He recently retired from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Harrisburg, where he was a computer analyst.

In addition to spending time with family, Tim enjoyed playing saxophone and was a member of The New York Times Band for many years. His passion, however, was playing and listening to jazz music.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Colleen.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, the former Judy McKeown; son Kevin; and daughter Kelly, at home; sister Susan Marsh-Youngken and her husband Jerry, of Scotrun; brother David Young and his wife Sandy, of Palm, along with other nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown, with Father James J. Paisley, pastor, officiating. Those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to church Friday morning. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township.

For additional information or to leave Tim's family a message of condolence please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.