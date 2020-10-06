MOUNTAIN TOP — Tina M. Pagarelski, 47, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Thomas and Janie Marie Szczecinski Lodato, of Hanover Township, was a graduate of Hanover High School and earned her associates degree from Luzerne County Community College. She was a member of St. Jude's Church; was a coach for Mountain Top Jr. Comets Cheerleading and was active with the Fairview PTA. She worked for several years as a pre-school instructor at The Children's Ark.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 21 years, Joseph J. Pagarelski; daughters, Miranda, Regina and Antonia; sister, Heather Lodato, of Hanover Township, brother, Thomas Lodato, of Parkersburg, W. Va., nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top, at 11 a.m.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service.

