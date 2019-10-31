WILKES-BARRE — Tina Marie Stancavage, 54, of Luzerne County, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Kingston, daughter of the late Fred and Jean Hankey Brown. She was formerly employed by Wilkes University for 20 years. Tina loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Brown.

Tina is survived by her husband, Andrew Stancavage; daughters, Tricia and her husband Joe Gesek, of Plymouth, and Amy Stancavage and her fiancé Robert Derby, of Sweet Valley; son Andrew Stancavage Jr., of Luzerne; grandchildren Amber, Ashlee and Joseph Gesek, Anderson, and Madison Derby; sisters Donna Bradford, and Sherry Voitek; brother Shawn Brown.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.