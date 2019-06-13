PLAINS — Todd Daniel Holbrook, age 59, passed into the loving arms of our Lord on June 3, 2019, after suffering multiple strokes in New Orleans while on an anniversary trip with his wife, Julie.

Born on Oct. 22, 1959, he was the son of the late Ernest and Peggy (Jones) Holbrook. He lived his whole life in the Parsons, Plains area. He attended Coughlin High School and Wilkes-Barre Votech where he learned his life-long trade of upholstery. He worked at Comfort Designs for many years before starting his own business, Holbrook Upholstery. He was always a hard worker and dedicated to providing quality craftsmanship in each piece he worked on. He was able to teach the trade to his stepson, Tim, and so the tradition of Holbrook Upholstery will continue on as Todd had envisioned.

Todd was a man who enjoyed simple pleasures — fishing (especially wading the river in Laceyville), sitting by his fireplace on cold winter nights, feeding and watching the birds in his backyard, family trips to the beach, collecting shells and sand dollars with his wife and granddaughter, blasting his AC/DC music, playing old videogames, cooking for his family and friends and his dogs. He was an avid sports fan. He loved the Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, Vancouver Canucks, Penn State and the New York Knicks. There was always some sort of sports on the TV at the Holbrook home.

He was devoted to his family and always put the needs of others ahead of his own. When he entered a room, you knew it. He was filled with life and he loved to laugh and make others laugh. The Three Stooges, Abbott and Costello and Svengoolie were among his favorite shows.

He will be greatly missed by those who loved and knew him.

In addition to his wife and best friend, Julie, he is survived by his children, Daniel Holbrook (Sadie Peisel), Kimberly Holbrook (Ryan Meranti), step children, Marcus Miller (Rachel), Timothy Miller (Cassondra) and Marissa Miller, the apple of his eye, granddaugher Morgan Hope, whom he was raising, step-grandchildren, Sora, Jack and Ronin Miller, brother Scott Holbrook (Jane) and niece Jennifer Holbrook.

The family has thanked Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, La., where he was a patient for two weeks for the kind, compassionate care he received from all the doctors, nurses, specialists and therapists who cared for him.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Dallas with a party to celebrate Todd's life as he wished at the Irem Clubhouse following the service for all of his friends and family.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County or the .