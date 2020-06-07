Tristen Tyrone Kolodzieski
Tristen Tyrone Kolodzieski, our little Angel, 4 months and 25 days old, went home to the Lord unexpectedly on June 5, 2020, at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 11, 2020. He was the son of Michael Koldzieski and Charli Chamberlain, Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Tyrone Edmonds.

In addition to his parents are his twin sister, Kehlani Jasmine, sisters, Isabella J'Adora and Angelina Sharese Chamberlain, maternal grandmother, Sharon Edmonds, paternal grandparents, Dominic and Lisa Kolodzieski.

A private memorial service will be held for the family. Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
