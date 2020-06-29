WILKES-BARRE — Tyler J. Peznowski, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home.

Born Feb. 9, 1995, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Leonard and Colleen Dante Peznowski, of Wilkes-Barre.

Tyler was a 2013 graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and served in the Pennsylvania National Guard, 109th Field Artillary Battalion, Wilkes-Barre.

He was employed at GMS Piling Solutions, Hanover Township, and was a former member of the I.E.B.W., Local #163, Wilkes-Barre.

Tyler was a member of St. Andrew parish, Wilkes-Barre. Tyler was an avid fisherman and hunter, and enjoyed riding his quad.

He was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Richard and Dolores Dante.

He will be sadly missed by his parents; sister, Katelyn Peznowski, of Nanticoke; nephew, Zachary Foust; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Noreen Peznowski, of Wilkes-Barre Township; and several aunts and uncles.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Tyler will be forever remembered and loved by all who knew him.

Arrangements are by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.