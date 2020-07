Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Tyler J. Peznowski, of Wilkes-Barre, died June 27, 2020. Family and friends are invited for graveside services with military honors to be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.



