SCOTT TWP. — Valerie (Jones) Leader, age 85, of Scott Township, died Aug. 25, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at noon in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m. until time of service Sept. 12 at the funeral home.