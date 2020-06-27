Vera Catherine Roberts
PLYMOUTH — On June 25, 2020, Vera Catherine Roberts, of 210 Vine St., Plymouth, surrounded by her family, passed from the arms of her loving husband, John F. Roberts, of 59 years, into the comfort of our Lord.

She was currently residing at 760 Park Ave., Shavertown, with her daughter and family.

She was born in Plymouth on July 25, 1936, the daughter of the late Harry C. and Susan (Fisher) Fine.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry C. Jr., and her sister, Janice (Ben) Bala. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1954. Prior to retirement, she worked for Fainberg Furniture, Plymouth; National Music Center and Yurish Music as a teacher and salesperson. She was also a church pianist at First Assembly of God, Plymouth.

Vera will be lovingly remembered by her husband and their children, Barbara (Edward) Pace; Cherie (Scott) Seelye; Robert John (Michelle) Roberts; their eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Nicole (Michael) Dorio, Edward and Cali Pace; Scotty (Brittany) Seelye, their children, Charlie Grace and Laney; Lauren (Josh) Dennis, their children, Essie and Adelina Catherine; Caitlin, Emily, and Ryan Seelye. Also, her sisters, Jacqueline (Casey) Dimmick, Marjorie (Robert) Diefenderfer, brother, David (Theresa) Fine, and sister-in-law, Thelma Fine, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from the A J Kopicki Funeral home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Pastor Daniel Miller officiating. Interment will be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
