DALLAS — Vera A. Ridzon, 101, of Dallas and formerly of Shavertown, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

She was born in Swoyersville, daughter of the late Ludwig Matusavage and Eva Kuchinskas Matusavage Muscavage. She attended Swoyersville schools and worked in the local garment industry. But she was mostly a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Michael Muscavage; brothers Louis Matusavage and Anthony Muscavage; and sister Ann Schwab.

Vera is survived by her daughters, Carole and her husband William Burak, Shavertown, Barbara Matus, Ellington, Connecticut, and Mimi Ridzon, Vero Beach, Florida; son Donald and his wife Marilyn Ridzon, Lewes, Delaware; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and close niece, Joanne Korshalla.

In accordance to Vera's wishes, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.