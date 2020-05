Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Verna Zelesko, 92, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died May 26, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of her family. Arrangements by the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc.



