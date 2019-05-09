JENKINS TWP. — Vernadine K. Vetack, 86, of Jenkins Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Joseph J. Vetack Jr., who passed away on June 1, 2013.

Born in Port Griffith, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Veronica Parulis Sekula. Vernadine was a graduate of Jenkins Township High School. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Leslie Fay in Wilkes-Barre. As a devout Catholic, Vernadine was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pittston, until its closure and a member of its Confraternity of Christian Mothers. She then became a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

She was a beloved mother, grammy, great-grammy, sister and aunt. Vernadine had a zest for life. She enjoyed sharing her memories of her younger days, which included water skiing on Lake Wallenpaupack with her husband, Joseph, being the captain of the boat. They also enjoyed many nights of listening to country music and dancing the night away. Her other pastimes included cooking and family gatherings, bus trips with her friends, Maryann and Peggy, and "going all out" when decorating the house for Christmas. Vernadine was also a great Penguins hockey fan and loved attending the games. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Charles Manganiello for his many years of exceptional care and to the staff at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Wilkes-Barre for their compassionate care.

She is survived by her daughters, Patrice Bantell and her husband, Mike, of Jenkins Township, and Janice Kridlo and her husband, Kevin, of Pittston; sons Joseph Vetack and his wife, Ann, of Pittston, David Vetack and his wife, Theresa, of Wilkes-Barre, and Jeffrey Vetack, of Port Griffith; grandsons Michael Bantell and Jeffrey Bantell and his wife, Samantha; great-grandsons Noah and Benjamin Bantell; brother Stephen Sekula, of Carbondale; brother-in-law James Vetack and his wife, Barbara, of California; sisters-in-law Jean Talipan and her husband, Michael, and Margie Vetack, all of Port Griffith, and Charlotte Vetack, of California; many nieces and nephews; and her Chihuahua, Poncho.

In addition to her parents and husband, Vernadine was preceded in death by her sister, Regina Sekula Bevilaqua and husband John; sister-in-law Carrie Sekula; and brother-in-law Gerald Vetack.

The funeral will be held at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, from Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith), with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, William Street, Pittston. Interment will be private in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Care and Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Parish Community, 35 William St., Pittston, PA 18640.

For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.