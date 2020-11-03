BERWICK — Vicki A. Shaffer, 68, of Berwick, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home.

Born May 14, 1952, in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of Orval W. Shaffer Jr., of Berwick, and the late Geraldine Shaffer.

A graduate of Bellefonte High School, Class of 1970, Miss Shaffer went on to achieve her LPN in 1971, from Centre County Vo-Tech, an associate's degree in applied science in nursing from Luzerne County Community College in 1982, and her bachelor's degree in nursing from Wilkes University in 1993, earning the honor of being named to Who's Who in America and Sigma Theta Tau. In 2006, Vicki graduated summa cum laude from Wilkes University with a master's of science in nursing.

Vicki was employed at Hershey Medical Center in cardiology, Nesbitt Hospital and Wilkes-Barre General, while going to school. She taught at Wilkes University and retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield or All-One, counseling cardiac patients in over 32 states.

She was the only woman president of the Wilkes-Barre Jaycees and worked in numerous charities.

In addition to her father, Vicki is survived by two brothers, Terry Shaffer and his wife, Linda, of Berwick; and Gordon Shaffer and his wife, Carol, of Duncansville; two sisters, Cindee, wife of Harry Thompson, of Hollidaysburg; and Ronna Boyles, of Berwick; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at New Rosemont Cemetery, Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg, with the Rev. John R. Hill of Berwick Christian Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salem Township Fire Company, 637 E. Fifth St., Berwick, PA 18603.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick.

