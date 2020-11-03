1/1
Vicki A. Shaffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BERWICK — Vicki A. Shaffer, 68, of Berwick, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home.

Born May 14, 1952, in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of Orval W. Shaffer Jr., of Berwick, and the late Geraldine Shaffer.

A graduate of Bellefonte High School, Class of 1970, Miss Shaffer went on to achieve her LPN in 1971, from Centre County Vo-Tech, an associate's degree in applied science in nursing from Luzerne County Community College in 1982, and her bachelor's degree in nursing from Wilkes University in 1993, earning the honor of being named to Who's Who in America and Sigma Theta Tau. In 2006, Vicki graduated summa cum laude from Wilkes University with a master's of science in nursing.

Vicki was employed at Hershey Medical Center in cardiology, Nesbitt Hospital and Wilkes-Barre General, while going to school. She taught at Wilkes University and retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield or All-One, counseling cardiac patients in over 32 states.

She was the only woman president of the Wilkes-Barre Jaycees and worked in numerous charities.

In addition to her father, Vicki is survived by two brothers, Terry Shaffer and his wife, Linda, of Berwick; and Gordon Shaffer and his wife, Carol, of Duncansville; two sisters, Cindee, wife of Harry Thompson, of Hollidaysburg; and Ronna Boyles, of Berwick; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at New Rosemont Cemetery, Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg, with the Rev. John R. Hill of Berwick Christian Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salem Township Fire Company, 637 E. Fifth St., Berwick, PA 18603.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick.

For additional information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
New Rosemont Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mayo Funeral Home, Inc. - Berwick
110 Chestnut Street
Berwick, PA 18603
570-752-2759
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved