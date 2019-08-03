WYOMING — Victor Leonard Musloski, 87, of Wyoming, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 2, 2019, in the Residential Inpatient Hospice Unit, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, with his family by his side.

Born in Harding, he was the son of the late Anthony and Agnes (Yurish) Musloski. He was a graduate of Jenkins Township High School, Class of 1949. After high school, Victor served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War Conflict as a Staff Sergeant T in Radio Communication and Repair. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Procter and Gamble Paper Co. as a Bounty manager for 23 years. He was a member of the Wyoming Presbyterian Church.

Victor had a love and passion for hunting, fishing, cabin time, golfing and spending time with all his loving family, coffee breaks with his brother-in-law, Willard Carey, at Avenue Diner, Mohegan Sun Casino, lottery tickets and was basically a jack of all trades.

Preceding him in death was his first loving wife of 27 years, Rosemary Jones Musloski; brother Alfred Musloski; and sister Carol Musloski Biduck.

Surviving is his second wife of 25 years, Patricia Buckman Musloski; sister Antoinette Novobilski, of Suscon; brothers-in-law Willard Carey and Anthony Biduck, both of Wyoming; beloved nephew, Michael Anthony Biduck, with whom Victor and Rosemary raised his entire life, and his wife, Michele Biduck, of Jenkins Township; also loving children of Patricia's, Steven and Lisa Buckman, of California, Rick and Diane Buckman, of Dallas, Bill and Judy Buckman, of Wyoming, Patty and Joe Latona, of Exeter; loving grandchildren, Megan Biduck Lashinski, Michael Biduck II, David Buckman, Nicole Buckman, Neil Buckman, Matthew Buckman, Jacklyn Buckman, Adam Buckman, Brian Buckman, Brittany Reedy, Marisa Wesnesky and Dillon Latona; loving great-grandchildren, Carter Lashinski, Stella Rose Reedy, Robert Reedy and John Wesnesky; and nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to give a special thank you to Residential Hospice and Bayada Home Health Care for the care and support during our difficult time.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Laura Lewis, of the Wyoming Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will be in the Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.

The AMVETS Post 189 of Greater Pittston, along with the Air Force, will conduct military funeral honors.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

