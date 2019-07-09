HANOVER TWP. — Victoria Colarusso, of Hanover Township, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre.

Born April 15, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Tillie Talarchek.

Victoria attended Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed in the area garment industry for over 60 years. She was also employed at the PA State Licensing Center Photo Lab, Wilkes-Barre, for 12 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.

Victoria loved polkas and would dance on the WVIA polka show. She also enjoyed going to play bingo, the casinos and church bazaars.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, in 1970; brothers John, Max and Frank Kozatek, and Chester Talarchek; and sisters Judy Mill and Viola Tymitz.

Surviving are her sons, Jeffrey Colarusso and his wife, Karen, of Hanover Township, and Ralph Colarusso, of Ellicott City, Md.; daughter Donna Royal and her husband, Hank, of Cranberry Township; 10 grandchildren; and brother Joseph Talarchek, of Spokane, Wash.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday morning at the church.

Victoria's family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Villa for their care of Victoria during her stay.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.