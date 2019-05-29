Victoria Kwiatkoski, 85, entered into eternal rest on May 27, 2019.

Born Dec. 2, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of Mary Ann and Edward Schwartz.

She graduated from Marymount High School.

Victoria was the loving caring mom to Debra Sincavage (Steve), Annette Pawlowski (Alex), and Dolores Razawich (Joseph).

She is survived by six grandchildren: AJ Pawlowski (Sarah), Ashley Razawich (Tom), Robin Chiapuzzi (Mike), Evan Razawich, Crystal Chiapuzzi (Chris); Kyle Razawich; seven great-grandchildren: Liam and Lucy Pawlowski, Lincoln Razawich-Colby, Jacob and Mason Chiapuzzi, Audriana Chiapuzzi and Caleb Razawich; and sister, Paulette Little.

Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Edward Schwartz; brothers, Joseph and Francis (Sonny) Schwartz; sisters, Caroline Ruda and Dorothy Liput.

Mom was truly a special person. She shared her talent for crafts, cooking, planning and executing events. Throughout her many dedicated years in service to organizations, she served as VFW District 11 Ladies Auxiliary President, as president of the Wyoming VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She worked tirelessly for a good cause. It is only appropriate that God chose Memorial Day to take mom's soul because every Memorial Day she would rise at dawn and spend her entire day at the VFW cooking and serving all who were honored veterans. Members would always look forward to Vicky's piggies, roast beef, perogies and cole slaw.

She was very active in the former St. Francis Church, Miners-Mills, presiding as president of the Altar and Rosary Society, and bazaar chairman for numerous years. She served as Queen of the Tequila Rose Chapter of the Red Hatters, president of John Heinz Women's Auxiliary, member of the JLW Mountain Laurel Lions and president of Wyoming Eagles Women's Auxiliary.

Victoria, our mom, touched many people's hearts with her kindness and tireless dedication. She is now at peace, able to dance and sing once again.

Victoria's Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning at the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saints Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, with the Rev. John Lambert, officiating. Interment will be held in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Plains. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening.

For condolences to the family and for directions to service, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.