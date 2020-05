Or Copy this URL to Share

BLAKESLEE — Mr. Vincent B. Szykman Jr., 57, a resident of Blakeslee, Monroe County, formerly of North Wilkes-Barre, died May 14, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of and will be announced from the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., Wilkes-Barre.



