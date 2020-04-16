SWOYERSVILLE — Vincent Louis Riccardo Jr., 68, of Swoyersville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by family.

Born in South Plainfield, N.J., he was the son of the late Vincent Louis Riccardo Sr. and Rita (Stavish) Riccardo.

Vince was a graduate of Immaculata High School in 1970, received his BA degree in government and politics from King's College in 1974, and then obtained his master's in healthcare administration from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C., in 1980. Vince then proudly worked as an employee of several Veteran Affairs hospitals throughout his life. Vince was working at the Wilkes Barre VA hospital up until his retirement. Before and after his retirement, Vince was also a part-time adjunct professor of multiple local universities for over 20 years.

In addition to his work, Vince was also a very loving and devoted father, grandfather and friend to many. He was also a dedicated Christian and an active member of the Back Mountain Harvest Assembly Church, and was very passionate about his work as a volunteer for the BMHA food pantry.

Surviving are his sons, Mark Riccardo, of Hanover Township, with wife, Lindsay Riccardo; David Riccardo, of Philadelphia; and their mother, JoAnn Howe Riccardo, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his eight grandchildren, Caroleena, Mariska, Mark, Leland, Kaleb, Kodie, LeeAnn and Landon; and his sisters, Terry Niehoff, of Hickory, N.C.; and Germaine Scarf, of Mount Holly, N.J.

A Memorial Service will be held on a later date at the Back Mountain Harvest Assembly Church, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the Back Mountain Harvest Assembly Church in Trucksville.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., Shavertown.