Vincent M. Francello
1935 - 2020
PITTSTON TWP. — Vincent M. Francello, of Pittston Township, died on July 1, 2020, at The Gardens at East Mountain Nursing Home.

Born in Pittston on Feb. 20, 1935, he was a son of the late Angelo and Donata Delpriore Francello.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Dolores Falvo Francello, and son, Vincent Jr. He will never be forgotten, and is loved by his wife and son. Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Angie Francello, and her children, Ralph and Donata, along with two aunts and an uncle.

Preceding him in death is a brother, Ralph Francello.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.

A Blessing Service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home Friday.

For further information, or to express your condolences to Vince's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
JUL
10
Service
06:00 PM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
Funeral services provided by
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
