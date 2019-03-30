MOUNTAIN TOP — Vincent Vivaldo, 84, of Mountain Top, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Isca sullo Ionio, Calabria, Italy, he was the son of the late Saverio and Caterina (Nestico) Vivaldo. He was educated in Italian schools and served in the Italian Army.

In 1960, he married the former Delfina Pitello and moved to the United States. They resided in Philadelphia and Kulpmont before moving to Mountain Top to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Vince was a talented stone and brick mason and a member of Bricklayers Local 1 of Pa. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, visiting his favorite lake in the Poconos and following current events. He was a devoted family man who was always glad to lend a hand. We will always remember "Pap Pap" enjoying a large bowl of pasta and a glass of red wine with a big smile on his face.

In addition to his parents, Vince was preceded in death by a sister, Concetta; a brother, Antonio; and a nephew, Fernando Buffetta.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Delfina; his son, Sam and wife Debbie, of Matamoras; his daughter, Cathy Kline and her husband, Jerry, of Mountain Top; grandson Vincent and his wife, Amanda, of Matamoras; grandson Bryan and his wife, Kate, of Drexel Hill, and their daughters, Aubrey and Adelaide; grandsons Alex and Owen Kline, of Mountain Top; a sister, Elvira and her husband, Saverio Buffetta, and a sister-in-law, Bettina Vivaldo, all of Calabria, Italy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins in the U.S., Italy and Canada.

Our family would like to acknowledge Dr. James Brady for the amazing and compassionate care he provided for Vince over the last 10 years. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of the Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley who helped Vince through every transfusion and treatment with professionalism and warmth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in St. Jude Church, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Friends and family may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in Albert Cemetery, Church Road, Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Church, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, PA 18707.