Vincenzina Magistro
1924 - 2020
FORTY FORT — Vincenzina Magistro, age 95, of Forty Fort, passed into the hands of the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.

Born Nov. 28, 1924, in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Giovanni Caruso. In 1927, her mother became ill and her family moved back to Sicily, where her mother eventually passed away. Vincenzina met and married her husband, Carmelo Magistro, and they had their first five children in Sicily, before immigrating back to America in 1958.

Carmen Magistro Jr. was born in Easton in 1960.

She had been a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth, formerly St. Mary's Nativity Church and was presently a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carmen Magistro, who passed away in 2003, in Sicily; son, Peter Magistro, who passed away in 1966; daughter, Francesca Hales, who passed away in 1996; and son, Anthony Magistro, who passed away in May of 2020.

Surviving are her loving sons, Frank Magistro and his wife, Patricia, of Forty Fort, John Magistro, of Harveys Lake and Dr. Carmen Magistro Jr., of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Carmen and Meighan Magistro and their children, Franceso, Roman, Luca and Maxwell, of Mountain Top (child and grandchildren of Frank and Pat Magistro), Anthony Jr. and Natalina Magistro and their children, Antonio, Domenico and Rocco, of Philadelphia (child and grandchildren of Anthony and Linda Magistro), John and Rae Magistro and their children, Malik, Vincenzo and Camilla, of Omaha, Neb., (child and grandchildren of John Magistro and Cheryl Reese), Angela and Lance Petrylak and their children, Samuel, Gianna and Michael, of Mountain Top (child and grandchildren of John Magistro and Cheryl Reese), Yvette Magistro and her daughter, Sophia Magistro (child and grandchild of Anthony and Linda Magistro), Mike and Melissa MacNeely, of State College, and their children, Camryn, Michael Patrick and Andrew (child and grandchildren of Frank and Pat Magistro), Roberto Magistro and Adrianna Magistro (child of Anthony and Amy Magistro, of Omaha, Neb.); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, with interment in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Township. Arrangements were entrusted to the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

To submit online condolences to Vincenzina's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
