TUNKHANNOCK — Viola W. Strohl, 79, of Tunkhannock, passed away at her home on Aug. 14, 2020.

Born on July 10, 1941, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Leona Cook Strohl.

She was a member of the Eaton Baptist Church.

Prior to her retirement, she worked at Tyler Memorial Hospital for more than 40 years.

She is survived by brothers, Albert and wife, Linda, of Salisbury Mills, N.Y., Henry and wife, Lois, of Oakland, N.J., Larry, of Tunkhannock, and Paul, of Prescott, Ariz.; sisters, Martha Montross, of Tunkhannock, and Dolores Mock and husband, George; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter and Leon; sisters, Rebecca and Fearn.

Family and friends are invited to attend Viola's funeral service which will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, 18657, with Pastor Kurt Bricker presiding. Interment will follow in Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen.

Those of you who may wish to attend Viola's funeral service but are unable to can join the family online for a livestreamed service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com, under Viola W. Strohl's tribute page.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.