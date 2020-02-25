On Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, Virginia "Ginger" Banks died, leaving a legacy of charity, gracious kindness, joyfulness and a sterling example of living and parenting, in her wake.

Ginger was born to James P. and Veronica (Slack) Howley in Worcester, Mass., where she later graduated from Salter Secretarial School. Upon completion of her studies, she moved to Washington, D.C., for employment with the CIA. There she met her future husband, Joseph B. Banks, a recent graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. They married in 1954, shortly thereafter moving to the Wyoming Valley where they established their home.

Through the years, Ginger and Joe raised with loving hearts, three children. Their home in High Point Acres was a part of vibrant, close-knit and interactive neighborhood.

Ginger appreciated the time she had not only with her own children but those of all the neighbors. One of the highlights of every year was the Christmas celebration of "luminaria" and caroling.

Her life was committed to her children and their schooling, being active in all the various parent associations. At the same time, she was a devoted wife and strong support of her husband's business endeavors. In 1983, when Joe purchased the financially troubled Pocono Downs, Ginger and Joe truly began to dedicate themselves to the lives of others. Through a Special Night at the Races, they generously donated the use of the track and its employees to host an event to benefit St. Joseph's Center in Scranton. This kick-started an annual sold-out event, which helped raise more than $55,000 each year.

Following her husband's untimely death in 1996, Ginger silently and confidently moved out of his shadow. She persevered and continued the legacy they built together by establishing a family foundation supporting the needs of women and children and many other causes. She quietly and firmly maintained a profound sense of otherness.

Ginger subsequently made a substantial gift to Misericordia University in order to fully renovate the Student Center, which was later named the Joseph B. and Virginia H. Banks Student Life Center. She hoped that the building would inspire the importance of giving, especially to young adults. She also hoped to inspire the gift of paying it forward among those who had occasion to visit the Center. The notoriety of this gift went way beyond the normal, behind the scenes philanthropic generosity that Ginger manifested.

Another gift she shared with her family, extended family and dear friends was her home in Avalon, N.J., where many the weary traveler found peace, comfort, good humor, and wonderful meals. Never the one to be judgmental or critical of anyone, she welcomed many friends and even strangers into her home.

Ginger was always advocating for the spiritual, mental, and physical well-being of others. She was the consummate listener, always lending an ear and an open heart. Her drive to maintain, for the community, Odyssey Fitness and the now-passed Roller King Skating Center were an extension of her own commitment to exercise and sports. She had a keen interest in the sports of tennis, skiing, and more recently, golf and she actively pursued those interests at Huntsville and Stone Harbor Golf Clubs.

Ginger served on the Board of Northeast Sight Services from 2005 to 2014 and was instrumental in helping to lead the capital campaign to secure funding to purchase the building where those services are now provided. In 1998, she was designated Woman of the Year by the Sisters of Mercy in recognition of her many contributions and her dedication to others.

Over the past several years, through various aliments and numerous hospital stays, she always had the ability to live life to the fullest.

Ginger is survived by her three children: J. Christopher (Margie), J. Gregory (Lisa) and Jennifer. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Timothy (Carolyn) Banks, Jessica (Aaron) Heil, Susan (Nick) Williams, Rebecca Banks and Amanda (Max) Winters, and J. Gregory and Maxwell Banks, as well as Abby and Kelly Santo. She has twelve great-grandchildren. One could always be assured of a mention, or a humble bragging and proud admiration for all of her family. She is also survived by her sister and brother–in-law, Maureen and Ed Krochalis and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and husband, and siblings James Howley and Joan Garrity.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening, March 6, at the Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, in Mercy Center, Dallas.

The family appreciates the care and concern of all friends and neighbors, but kindly requests there be no flowers. As a sign of your affection, you might consider a donation to Ginger's own conviction: Northeast Sight Services (1825 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, PA 18643) or the Women with Children Program at Misericordia University (301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612).