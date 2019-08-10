WYOMING — Virginia M. Bixby, 84, of Wyoming, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Mercy Center, Dallas.

Virginia was born in Luzerne on Saturday, May 25, 1935, the daughter of the late John and Mary Gaydos Krehely. She is a graduate of Swoyersville High School. She was a resident of Wyoming since 1958. Virginia was a member of Kingston Senior Center and the West Side Senior Center.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Cecelia Biggs, Margaret Kaletski, Kathleen Brennan, Mary Ann Deitz and Bernadine Judge.

Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Warren E. Bixby; daughters Debra Graziul and husband Robert, and Diane Buckman and husband Richard; siblings Elizabeth DiMaria, Eleanor Scovell and Robert Krehely; as well as grandchildren, Dana Beavers, Brenda Seman and husband Thomas, Neil, Matthew and Jaclyn Buckman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne. Interment of the cremated remains will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Courtdale, after the Mass.

In place of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne, PA 18709, or the .

For more information or to send the family an online request, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.