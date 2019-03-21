DALLAS — Virginia "Ginger" M. Richards, 53, of Dallas, passed away at her home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Audrey Lockhart. Ginger was a graduate of Dallas High School and Luzerne County Community College.

She was employed for many years in the medical equipment field in Allentown.

Ginger is survived by her sisters, Sally Dodson and husband Jack, of Kunkle, Donna Galletly and husband Jay, of St. Mary's, Ga., and Kim Miller and husband John, of Franklin Township; sister-in-law Kathy Richards, of West Pittston; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ginger was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Kenneth, in 2014, and her beloved dog, Andre.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to her nurses from the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dr. Mark Evans and caregiver Renee Sager.

Family and friends are invited to attend Ginger's celebration of life service which will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 105 Irem Rd., Dallas, to be celebrated by the Rev. Jen Baer.

Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

