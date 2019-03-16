PLAINS TWP. — Virginia (Palombini) Pasquariello, 85, a resident of Plains Township, formerly of Dupont, went into the hands of the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain.

Born March 18, 1933, in Plains Township, she was the daughter of the late Alderico and Anna (Sherinko) Palombini.

Virginia attended Plains High School. She was an employee of the ILGWU for 40 years, where she worked for numerous companies. She also prepared meals at the VFW Post 4909, Dupont.

Virginia enjoyed preparing meals in her home for friends, family gatherings and holidays. When she wasn't in the kitchen, she enjoyed watching Phillies baseball and New York Giants and Penn State football. One of her favorite pastimes was spending time with friends at Mohegan Sun Casino.

Virginia is survived by son Joseph and wife Teresa Pasquariello, of Plains Township. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and longtime friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Pasquariello; brothers Larry, Ernest and Charles Palombini; and sisters Anita Palumbo and Marie Flannelly.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.

Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience. Virginia will be laid to rest in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

For further information or to express your condolences to Virginia's family, visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.