PITTSTON — Vito Colella, 80, of Pittston, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

Born May 13, 1939, in Mola di Bari, Italy, he was the son of Pietro and Giustina Colella.

Vito served in the Italian Navy for two years, followed by 15 years of dedicated work on petroleum ships. Vito and his family came to America in 1980, where he began working in a pizza shop. Shortly after, Vito became the owner of his own pizza shop, Antonio's Pizza Deluxe, Edwardsville, where his son, Pietro, continues Vito's legacy as owner.

Vito was a hard worker and a proud man. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards and cooking. He had a passion for food and valued the hard work that went into making something delicious, and a laugh so infectious it was hard not to join him.

Vito will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years, Rosa (Lorusso) Colella, who was truly his soulmate and best friend; and his children, Pietro Colella (Neva), Giustina Solano (Joseph) and Filomena Olerta (Thomas). Vito was the proud Nonno to Ariana Wendoloski (Eric), Cassondra Miller (Timothy), Pietro Colella (Cristina), Olivia and Joseph Solano, and Milena and Adelina Olerta.

Vito is also survived by his siblings, Vitantonio Colella, Angela Padovano and Giovanni Colella.

A funeral Mass to celebrate Vito's life will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31, in St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, followed by a gathering at Wyoming Valley Country Club, Wilkes-Barre, immediately after.