1/1
Vivian R. Kochanski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNTAIN TOP — Vivian R. Kochanski, 82, of Mountain Top, passed away at home on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Vivian was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Charlotte Moore Ermish. She was a graduate of G.A.R. High School, Class of 1956. Vivian was formerly employed by Central Slipper Company and by the Delta Hosiery Company.

Vivian was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Mountain Top.

Vivian loved to read a good book, travel with her good friends, Dorothy and Marty Kutz and Audrey Kerestes. She took pride in her yard and could always be found outside cutting grass, raking leaves or decorating it for the holidays. She served on her high school reunion committee and she enjoyed meeting with friends for monthly dinners and birthday celebrations.

In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Kochanski, in 2002, and by her sister, Virginia Stapleton.

Surviving are her brother, Richard Ermish (Sally), a special aunt, Sylvia Russo, and cousins, Cynthia Russo, Daryl Metric, Sharon Philips (Michael) and her godson, Scott Russo. Brothers-in-law, Peter (Herbie) Kochanski (Mary) and Gary Kochanski (Amy). Nieces, Renae Morton (Art), Cynthia Konnick (Michael), Shawn Wright (Scott) and nephew, Mark Stapleton (Nikki). Several great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-nephew, that she very proudly shared her birthday with; along with many more special cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 6, at the Nat and Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Her pastor, J.P. Bohanan will officiate.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Drums.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vivian's name to Christ United Methodist Church, 175 S. Main Road, Mountain Top, PA, 18707.

Online condolences can be sent by visiting Vivian's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved