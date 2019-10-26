WILKES-BARRE — Vivian S. Roberts, RT, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, while in the care of the Gardens of the Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre. Her closest relatives she was preceded in death by were her mother and father; and Uncle John. Also preceding her in death was her close friend, Marty Klein.

She attended local Wilkes-Barre schools and was a graduate of the GAR High School. Vivian continued her education by attending nursing school at Jersey City Medical Center, where she specialized in becoming an X-ray technician.

She found employment with Christ Hospital of Jersey City and after some time, relocated to the Wyoming Valley and worked in the office of Doctor Sgarlet of Kingston.

Vivian enjoyed watching football, especially Penn State and the Eagles. She enjoyed watching Lawrence Welk on TV. She also enjoyed gardening and knew so many varieties of flowers and plants.

Surviving Vivian are her sister, Beatrice; brother Rocco and his wife, Rita, of Wilkes-Barre; and Rita's brother, Joseph, of Swoyersville; cousin Tony and his family; and cousin Tom and his family. Also, she is survived by close friend, Josie Ansilio Kwak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in St. Mary's of the Immaculate Conception Church, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township. A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.