EDWARDSVILLE — Vivian Scott Malczyk, recently of Edwardsville, for many decades a resident of Nanjemoy, Charles County, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2019, in the care of Wesley Village, Plains Township.

She was born Aug. 8, 1934, in Forty Fort, the daughter of Walter and Margaret Scott and the sister of Shirley Scott Parmelee. She had been married to Joseph P. Malczyk, originally of Nanticoke, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her nephews, Mark and David Parmelee, both of Shavertown, and their spouses, Annette and Toni Jo; great-nephews Benjamin and Michael Parmelee; great-nieces Andrea Parmelee and Susanna Parmelee Finn and her spouse, Daniel; and five-month-old great-great-niece, Maeve Finn, whom she was able to meet and whose pictures gave her great joy in recent days.

She was a graduate of Forty Fort High School and earned a teaching degree from Bloomsburg University. She taught in District of Columbia and Maryland schools at many grade levels, earning a reputation for her ability to befriend her students while running a classroom well, and accompanying classes on trips to England and Europe. She served as a substitute teacher from years after retirement.

Vivian was active in Southern Maryland community affairs, serving many terms on the board of the Children's Aid Society of Charles County. She helped initiate the effort to restore the 1819 Port Tobacco Courthouse.

Vivian loved her dogs and was loyal to the Washington Redskins. She once danced with Sonny Jurgensen.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine, of Forty Fort United Methodist Church, officiating. Family and friends are asked to call from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

When we called, she always greeted us, no matter what time of year, with "Merry Christmas."

Merry Christmas, Aunt Vivian.

