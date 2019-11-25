Vivienne Sudal

Guest Book
  • "Aunt Viv was a wonderful person. We always enjoyed our..."
    - Linda, Russ Long and Family
  • "Vivienne was a dear, kind, lady and a devoted volunteer in..."
    - Rhoda Tillman
  • "Will be greatly missed"
    - Deb & Terry Stine
Service Information
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA
18702
(570)-825-3138
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Obituary
WILKES-BARRE — Vivienne Sudal, 93, of B'nai B'rith Apartments, Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Township.

She was born in Mount Carmel, a daughter of the late Elmer and Kathleen Lucas Long. Vivienne was a graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School.

Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry.

Vivienne was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Wilkes-Barre. She was a volunteer at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre. Vivienne also volunteered as a Bureau of the Aging companion. She loved to read and play bingo. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael S. Sudal, in 1995; and by her daughter, Sherry (Sudal) Shook, in 2009. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Florence and Marion Long; and by her brother, Russel Long.

Vivienne is survived by her son, Michael G. Sudal and his wife, Janis, Pittston; son-in- law, Kenneth Shook, Defiance, Ohio; grandchildren, Michael J. Sudal and his wife, Siobhan, Nicole (Sudal) Blockus and her husband, Matthew, and Zachary Shook; great-grandchildren, Kaia Vivienne Sudal, Michael A. Sudal, Owen Blockus and Simon Blockus; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Deacon William Behm will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, give someone a hug.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Vivienne's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
