Swoyersville High School '47

Washington & Lee University '51

NFL Player

Green Bay Packers '51

Cleveland Browns '52-'61

5x All Pro Linebacker

Defensive Captain

World Champions '54-'55

Named an All-time Browns Legend

NFL Coach

Oakland Raiders '62

New York Jets '63-'72

World Champions Super Bowl III

Philadelphia Eagles '73-'75

New York Jets '76

NFL Head Coach

New York Jets '77-'82

AFC Coach of the Year '78

Pro Football Writers of America and UPI

NFL Coach of the Year '78

Pro Football Weekly

USFL Head Coach

New Jersey Generals '84-'85

"No discipline seems

pleasant at the time,

but painful. Later on,

however, it produces

a harvest of righteousness

and peace for those who

have been trained by it.

Therefore, strengthen

your feeble arms

and weak knees."

Hebrews 12: 11-12

Walt received many awards, accolades and distinctions during his decades-long career in the NFL.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Sr. and Mary (Maholic) Michaels, and his seven siblings. He was also preceded in death by his wife, the former Betty Yuhas, on July 10, 2013. Walt entered into eternal rest six years to the day of Betty.

Walt is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann and her husband, Paul Youngblood; his son, Walter Michaels and his wife, Carmela; his son, Mark Michaels and his wife, Mary Ellen; and his son, Paul Michaels and his wife, Terriann. Walt is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Daniel, Samantha, Nicole, Emily, Victoria, Grace, Maxwell and Matthew.

To those who knew Walt best he was called "Sammy," a nickname he received in elementary school. Sammy Michaels always remained true to his roots. He was truly proud to be the son of a Polish immigrant who mined coal for a living. In keeping with his heritage, Sammy frequently referred to himself as "just a kid from Swoyersville."

Walt was laid to rest in his hometown following a private funeral service.

In memory of Walt Michaels, donations may be made to the Retired Players Congress, 940 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 – www.playerscongress.com. The Players Congress is an independent corporation working for the benefit of retired NFL players – the "men who made the game" because they loved it.

Funeral arrangements for the family of Walt Michaels were entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

To send the Michaels' Family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

RIP Coach.