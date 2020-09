Walter Bennett, 75, formerly of Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, died Sept. 16, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday with memorial funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Face masks and social distancing required. Visitation and shared remembrances 10:30 a.m. until the time of services.