JENKINS TWP. — Walter E. "Mack" McCormick, 74, of Jenkins Township, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Wilkes-Barre. He was born in Staten Island, N.Y., July 19, 1946, and was the son of the late Joseph J. McCormick and Louise (DiNoia) McCormick.

Walter was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. He was employed as a supervisor in the circulation department for the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader for many years, and was currently working as a security guard for the Mohegan Sun casino, Plains Township.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph McCormick, and his sister, Patricia McCormick.

Walter is survived by his sons; Walter E. McCormick Jr., of Perry Hall, Md., and Brian McCormick and his fiancée Amanda Spott, of Scranton. He is also survived by his ex-wives, Sandra McCormick and Deborah Adler, his grandson, Matthew Adler and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be privately held.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.