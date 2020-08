BEAR CREEK — Walter Edward Chronowski Jr., 77, Bear Creek Village, died Aug. 19, 2020. Surviving is his wife, Ann. Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. in Saints Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains. Friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Services will follow CDC and state guidelines for limited attendance. Masks are required.