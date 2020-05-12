Walter Ford Williams
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUMTER, S.C. — Walter Ford Williams Jr., 57, husband of Ann Gildea Williams, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter, S.C. Born June 26, 1962, in Meridian, Miss., he was a son of Walter Ford Williams, Sr., and Dolores Austin Williams. He was employed at Continental Tire Company. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and was an avid fisherman. He loved his grandchildren dearly and loved spending time with them. Survivors include his wife of 16 years; his parents, of Wilkes-Barre; children, Penny Gyle, of Wilkes-Barre, T.J. Edwards, of Alden, Cathi Williams, of Wilkes-Barre, Louise Potter, of Florence, S.C., Robert Gyle, of Wilkes-Barre, and Julie Gyle, of Nanticoke; two brothers, Michael Williams, of California, and Robert Williams, of Harvey Lake; two nieces, Samantha Williams and Michelle Williams, of Wilkes-Barre; and a great-niece, Tallie Perry, of Wilkes-Barre. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Edwards, of Wilkes-Barre. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Wilkes-Barre. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium, of Sumter, S.C., is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved