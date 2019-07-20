TUNKHANNOCK — Walter H. Howell Jr., of Tunkhannock, passed away on July 19, 2019, at the age of 57.

He was born in Port Jervis, N.Y., on June 30, 1962, and was the son of the late Walter Sr. and Nancy Kurtz Howell.

Walter was an avid outdoorsman, including hunting, fishing and trapping. He spent all of his free time with his loving and devoted dog, Spirit, who never left his side and loved him until the end.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine Howell; sons Walter Howell III and Christopher M. Ford and his fiancé, B.J. Thompson; daughter Stacie L. De Nella and her husband, Kris; brothers Paul Wilkowski and his wife, Pamela, Kenneth Howell and his wife, Wendy, and Matthew Howell; sisters Nancy Duryea and her husband, Joseph, and Penny Orben and her husband, Sean; three grandsons, Christopher Franks-Ford, Alex Ford and Mason De Nella; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

