Walter James (Jim) Byrnes
MOUNTAIN TOP — Walter James (Jim) Byrnes, 88, of Mountain Top, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, at Fritzingertown Senior Living, Drums. Walter was born in Englewood, N.J., on July 18, 1932, to the late William J. and Florence (Ebbighausen) Byrnes. He came to Mountain Top in 2016 to live with his daughter.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Linda Byrnes, Susan Kircher, of Bell, Fla.; Walter Byrnes Jr., of Mountain Top; seven grandchildren, Paula (Lonnie) Rinehimer, Brenda (Jim) Aton, Danny (Allisia) McDonough, James Paulson, Charlene (DeWayne) Carver, Travis (Amber) Kircher, all of Florida, Rachael Erling, of Mountain Top, 12 great-grandchildren, Justin, Eric, Kelsey, Jimmy, Brooke, Brandi, Alyse, Levi, Casey (Mike), Randy, Madison and Kaden, three great-great-grandchildren, Audriana, Grace and Aiden. Many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, of 60 years, daughter, Valerie Erling, brother, William Byrnes, sister, Barbara Richie, granddaughter, Dawn and great-grandson, Travis Byrnes.

Walter was a retired truck driver, member of Teamster Locals 560, 408, and 641. Participated in many truck rodeos and won many awards, as well as safety awards. Member of driving over one million miles accident free. He was so proud of his accomplishments.

Special thanks To Dr. Irene Lucas and staff and the staff at Fritzingertown Senior Living for their compassion and amazing care given to Walter. Thanks also to Makaela and Marissa for their love and support.

Service will be private. Arrangements to be handled by McCune Funeral Service Inc., 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Walter's name be made to the Prescription Assistance Fund C/O Medical Oncology, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704, or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
