WEST WYOMING — Walter "Pop" L. Heck passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Walter was born in West Wyoming on Oct. 27, 1927, the son of the late Anna and Jacob Heck. He graduated from West Wyoming High School in 1945.

Walter was an Army veteran, serving his country at the end of WWII and the Korean War. He worked as a self-employed painter and never truly retired.

Walter was preceded in death by his twin brother, Edward, and brothers Ernest and Jacob; as well as his loving wife, Betty (Nero) Heck.

He is survived by his sister, Anna English, of West Wyoming; children Lisa Colarusso and her husband, John, of West Pittston, George Kapalka and wife Doris, of Exeter, and Richard Kapalka and wife Laura, of Pittston; his grandchildren, Kimberly and Kevin Kapalka, Preston, Courtney and RJ Kapalka, Samantha Williams and Ava Colarusso; his great-grandchildren, Quentin, Elliot and Meadow Kapalka; and his granddog, Axel; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Walter loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was a fisherman, a bowler, an amazing ball player, an animal lover, a duct tape advocate, an all-around outdoorsman and a die-hard Green Bay Packer and Cubs fan. He was also known as Mr. Perfect to his wife Betty and nothing could be closer to the truth.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday from the Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Military honors will be provided by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday morning at the funeral home.