CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Walter Richard Narcum passed away Aug. 1, his birthday, at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Fla.

Walt was born in 1944, in Plymouth, the son of the late Walter and Marian Narcum. A 1962 graduate of Plymouth High School, he attended Bucknell University on a basketball scholarship for two years before transferring to Wilkes College and graduating with a degree in English.

He lived in Hunlock Creek for most of his life and later spent the winter months in Punta Gorda, Fla. He was married to his wife, Ruth Partilla Narcum, for 52 years.

He dedicated his career to teaching English and computer science, two of his passions, at Crestwood High School in Mountain Top, where he introduced his students to both Shakespeare and computer code. He was an avid golfer and after retirement earned a pilot's license and purchased a Piper Vagabond airplane. He spent many happy years flying at Skyhaven Airport in Tunkhannock. He also enjoyed walking with his energetic husky, Rusty, who gamely braved the Florida heat with Walt.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth, his daughter, Meredith Tseu and her husband, Hank, of Ellicott City, Md., his son, Walter and his wife, Mary Jo, of Lakeville, Minn., and grandchildren, Maddie and Ryan Tseu and Jack, Charles and Samantha Narcum.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Walt's memory to the S.P.C.A. of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 18702, or to a charity of your choice.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private, with plans to invite friends and family to gather at a later date to honor his memory. After cremation, his ashes will be scattered over the fields where he flew.