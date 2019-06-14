WEST WYOMING — Walter Stephen Grycko, 58, formerly of West Wyoming and Swoyersville, passed away peacefully in Nevada on Sunday, May 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Living on the West Coast in California for over 25 years, Walter Stephen worked in Silicon Valley as a senior software specialist engineer, recently moving to Nevada in May of 2018.

Walter Stephen was the son of Walter R. Grycko, of Swoyersville, and the late Dorothy (Shedlarski) Grycko. He was also preceded in death by his infant brother, Stephen.

He is also survived by his wife, Sandy (LaChapelle) Grycko; his two daughters, Mrs. Stacey (Ben) Davis and Ashley Grycko; his sister, Mrs. Gloria (Edward) Bilder, and nephew Adam; his stepchildren, Tammy, Amiee and Jason; and his stepgrandchildren, Ryan, Laura, Tristan and Dallas.

Arrangements were completed by Fitzhenry's Crematory, Carson City, Nev.