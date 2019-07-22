MIDDLETOWN — Walter W. Klocko Jr., 86, of Middletown, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Born May 15, 1933, in Port Griffith, he was the son of the late Walter W. Sr. and Mary (Griglock) Klocko. He was the loving husband of Brenda M. (Myers) Klocko for over 45 years.

Walt was a member of Seven Sorrows BVM Catholic Church and a proud graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1952, where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He also was a graduate of Williamsport Technical Institute, Williamsport, and from the University of San Francisco in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration (BSBA) degree.

Walt's business career consisted of over 25 years of experience in communications in support of marketing, advertising, presentations and publications. Over the years, he was employed by Lockheed, General Electric, Ford Aerospace and his own business, Klocko Consultants in Sunnyvale, Calif., which helped launch the cable industry in California.

Walt counted among his most valued accomplishments his work with the United States Space Program championed by President Kennedy. Throughout his life, Walter enjoyed reading, traveling and sports — both playing and watching on TV. He was a very good golfer, winning many trophies.

Walt's three most important values lifelong were his love of family, his love of Church and his love of our country.

Walt is survived by his wife, his daughters, Wendy Lou Kirk, of Vancouver, Wash., and Beth Ann and husband, Adrian Grove, of Los Angeles, Calif.; his sisters, Irene (Klocko) Gray, Wyoming,

Sister Marcine Klocko, SSCM, of Bluffton, S.C., and Therese M. (Klocko) Kemp, of Stuart, Fla., and many nieces and nephews. His sister, Marion (Klocko) Klaproth preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Seven Sorrows BVM Catholic Church, 280 N. Race St., Middletown, with the Rev. Ted Keating officiating. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the Church. Matinchek

Funeral Home & Cremations Services Inc., at 260 E. Main St., Middletown, has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Burial will be in St. John's Baptist Cemetery, Exeter, at noon on Monday, July 29, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his church.

Condolences can be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com.