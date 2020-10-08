1/1
Walter William Chomicz
1927 - 2020
DRUMS — Walter William Chomicz, 93, of Drums, formerly of Clarks Summit, died Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the widower of Irene Turner Chomicz, who died in May 2010.

Born in Milford, Conn., he was the son of the late William and Dorothy Denton Chomicz. Prior to retirement, he was self-employed, owning several businesses and becoming a pilot with several aircrafts. He was a veteran of WWII, as well as the Korean Conflict, serving with the United States Marine Corps. Walter was an avid golfer, winning two Club Championships at Glen Oak Country Club, as well as a two-time Super Senior Club Championship at Fox Hills Country Club.

In addition to his other accomplishments, Walter was a good father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be remembered as a gentleman to everyone who knew him.

Surviving are his children: Michael and his wife, Julie, of Drums, William and his wife, Marie, of North Haven, Conn., Walter, Jr. and his wife, Mary, of West Haven, Conn., Dorthea and her husband, Gary, of Clarks Summit, and James and his wife, Janette, of Xenia, Ohio; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce Schurk, of Massachusetts.

He was preceded in death by brother, William Chalmers and sister, Florence Gordon.

A blessing service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with services by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows, Clarks Summit. Friends may call on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
October 8, 2020
Dorthea, I am so sorry to hear about your father. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Deneen Matteo-Madera
Coworker
