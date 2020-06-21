Pastor Warren E. Major
LEHMAN TWP. — Pastor Warren E. Major, age 85, of Lehman Township, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Lehman Township on Sept. 5, 1934, and was the son of the late Homer and Lena Kocher Major.

Warren was a graduate of Lehman High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He then married the love of his life, the former Dorothy White. They were married for 62 years. Warren retired from Air Products in Hanover Township as a Maintenance Electrician after 30 years of service. After retiring he felt the call to full-time ministry. He founded and pastored at Jackson God's Missionary Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid hunter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Ronald and Daniel Major; and brother, Glenn Major.

Warren is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Dorothy White; son, Larry Major and his wife Sharon, of Brushton, N.Y.; daughter, Brenda Newhart and her husband Mike, of Harveys Lake; sister, Janet Stokes and her husband, Dave; brother, Darell Major; grandchildren, Tanya, Tricia, Tina, Sherri, Larry Jr., Laura, Zach, Alex, Ben, Matt, Nick, Lauren, Josh, Micaela and Paul; 18 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Karen and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corners of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lake Township.

Online Condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
