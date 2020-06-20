WILKES-BARRE — On Friday, June 19, 2020, Wayne Drozda, loving son, brother and uncle, passed away at his home peacefully into the arms of God. He was 59 years old.

Wayne was a member of the Local Pipefitters Union 524. He was a well respected foreman who always took care of his fellow workers and made the job entertaining with his unique personality.

Wayne loved hunting with his beloved dog, Tig, fishing, riding his side by side and spending an evening at the casino playing the tables and betting on horses. He is remembered as saying "When I win, everyone wins."

He was a very generous person, always ready to help his family and friends.

He loved the beach and spent many family vacations in Top Sail Island, N.C. He will always be remembered for his one-of-a-kind humor and sarcasm. His exuberant storytelling and laugh will always be a cherished memory.

He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore (Ted) Drozda.

He is survived by his mother, Annette Drozda, brother, Tom and wife, Cindy, sister, Mary Migatulski, brother, John and wife, Colleen, brother, Paul, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved.

Wayne was also grateful to be a part of the lives of Kelsey Henahan and Andrew Forgatch and Wayne's girlfriend, Kim Cunningham, whom he loved.

Wayne had many friendships in his life. Among the most cherished were with Bobby and Karen Marconi, Lenny Marconi, Dave Drozda, Jack Rooney, Johnny Veng, Joe Hugue and numerous others.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank Wayne's sister, Mary, for her immense help with the daily emotional and physical care of Wayne in his final days.

Also, the family would like to thank Bobby and Karen Marconi who also played a vital role in Wayne's care and comfort.

Finally, the family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Geisinger Medical Center and the Henry Cancer Center that treated Wayne during his illness. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, Michelle, Cheryl and Emily, home-health aide, Michelle, and social worker, Emily from Bayada Hospice, for their excellent support, care and compassion during this difficult time.

A Memorial Service for Wayne will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may call from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

