EDWARDSVILLE — Wayne G. Thomas, of Edwardsville, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Timber Ridge Health Care Center after an illness. His wife of 57 years is the former Ida Denise Brown.

Born in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Sidney and Ada May Thomas. Wayne served honorably in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. Upon his discharge from the Navy he reenlisted in the Army. He served with the 101st Airborne as a paratrooper. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the VA Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Wayne loved to laugh and have fun. He will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the nurses, aides and staff at the Timber Ridge Health Care Center for the dedicated, kind and loving care they provided Wayne.

Also surviving are children, Wayne, Donna and Kim Sherin and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Derek and wife, Keri, Chad, Kyle, Dalton and Dakota Thomas, Katie, Nicki and Matt Sherin and Kevin Thomas Jr.; sister, Ruthann Sokoloski.

He was also preceded in death by his children, Kevin and Rachel; a sister, Jean Schweizer.

As per Wayne's request, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.

